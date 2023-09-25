Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis was ‘a blessing and a curse,’ Emma Heming Willis says

Emma Heming Willis has opened up about the moment her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — a breakthrough she called “a blessing and a curse.”

The skincare and wellness influencer stopped by NBC’s “Today” show on Monday to raise awareness about FTD seven months after the “Die Hard” and “Sixth Sense” star was diagnosed with the disease. Heming Willis referred to FTD as a “family disease” and reflected on how her husband’s ailment has affected their loved ones.

“We’re a very honest and open household, and the most important thing was to be able for us to say what the disease was, explain what it is,” Heming Willis told “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

“Because when you know what the disease is, from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense. ... I don’t want there to be any stigma or shame attached to [the] diagnosis or for any form of dementia.”

Willis, 68, and Heming Willis, 45, have been married for about 14 years and share two young daughters. The “Pulp Fiction” actor also has three adult daughters with his ex-wife and fellow actor Demi Moore.

When Willis’ family received the official diagnosis, after witnessing how it had altered his ability to understand and communicate with others, it was “a blessing and a curse to finally understand what was happening,” Heming Willis explained.

“It doesn’t make it any less painful,” she said. “But just being in the acceptance [stage] and being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little bit easier.”

Asked if the actor is aware of “what’s going on” with his health, Heming Willis said, “It’s hard to know.”

“It’s really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us,” she said.

“Bruce would want us to be in the joy of what is — he would really want that for me and our family.”