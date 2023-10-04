‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ sets return date after writers’ strike controversy

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has set a new premiere date for Season 4 after the Hollywood writers’ strike ended last week.

The syndicated daytime talk show is scheduled to return Oct. 16, according to “The Drew Barrymore Show” Instagram account. Barrymore previously postponed the launch of Season 4 after receiving widespread criticism for announcing it would resume production during the writers’ strike.

“I am so excited to see what Drew has in store for season four,” said Wendy McMahon, president of CBS Media Ventures, in a statement before the premiere was pushed back.

“From launching during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime. We couldn’t have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall,” said McMahon.

In early September, Barrymore announced that her talk show would begin filming again during the writers’ strike, despite employing multiple members of the Writers Guild of America. CBS Media Ventures, which produces “The Drew Barrymore Show,” backed the decision and said that talent would “not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike.”

The announcement sparked a swift backlash from the WGA and its allies, who accused the actor and TV host of crossing the picket line. Members of the WGA — including all three writers on “The Drew Barrymore Show” — picketed a subsequent taping of the program in New York City.

“‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers,” the WGA East said in a statement at the time.

“The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA rules.”

Less than a week after the series resumed production, Barrymore posted a tearful video on Instagram apologizing to writers and unions while standing by her actions. She called the situation “complex” but insisted that she never intended to “upset or hurt anyone.”

“I didn’t want to hide behind people. So I won’t,” she said. “I won’t polish this with ... publicists and corporate rhetoric. I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

Within three days, Barrymore deleted the video from her Instagram grid and replaced it with a written statement reversing her decision to resume production during the strike.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she said.

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

That resolution came Sept. 24, when the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal to end the strike. A number of unscripted programs — such as “The Tonight Show” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” — already have come back on the air.

Other talk shows are expected to return soon as well. On Wednesday, NBC announced that new episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” also would begin airing Oct. 16.

Because the actors’ strike is still going on, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has tapped a celebrity hairstylist, an interior designer, a professional chef, a sustainable-living guru and other “cutting-edge guests and key influencers” to fill the void.