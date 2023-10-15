Advertisement
Television

Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ star, dead at 76

Suzanne Somers wears a black dress as she poses for photos at a red carpet event
Suzanne Somers died Sunday morning at the age of 76.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Suzanne Somers, who became a household name after starring on the hugely popular TV sitcom “Three’s Company,” died Sunday morning at her Palm Springs home, according to the New York Times. She was 76.

Somers died of cancer just one day shy of her 77th birthday, the actor’s spokesperson R. Couri Hay said.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay said in a statement to People that was shared on behalf of the actor’s family.

Archives

The Skinny on Suzanne Somers

The fitness guru gives her computers a workout.

June 14, 2001

Advertisement

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement read. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on Oct. 16. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers played Chrissy Snow — the effervescent blond secretary — on “Three’s Company,” alongside John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt from 1977 to 1981. She was dropped during the show’s fifth season after a widely publicized salary dispute, in which she asked to paid as much as her male co-star Ritter.

The actor, who was born in San Bruno, Calif., in 1946, would then go on to star in the ABC sitcom “Step by Step” alongside Patrick Duffy. The show ran from 1991 to 1997.

Archives

The Unsinkable Suzanne Somers

How a ‘dumb blond’ turned her life crises into a commercial juggernaut

Feb. 4, 2007

In the 1990s her career became less about acting and more involved with selling her signature products, including exercise apparatus — most famously, the ThighMaster — jewelry, sugarless chocolates and diet books.

In 2001, Somers revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an interview with The Times, she said she had surgery and radiation therapy, but declined to follow medical advice that she also have chemotherapy, electing instead to undergo homeopathic treatments.

TelevisionObituaries
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement