‘Avatar’ live-action series: First look at Fire Lord Ozai, General Iroh and more

The first look at Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai in Season 1 of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Long ago, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” introduced audiences to the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads in an animated series about how a 12-but-technically-112 year-old boy was the chosen one who would return harmony to the world.

On Tuesday, Netflix released new images from its upcoming live-action “Avatar” series featuring the first look at several prominent Fire Nation characters, including General Iroh, Princess Azula and Fire Lord Ozai.

Daniel Dae Kim portrays Fire Lord Ozai, the leader of the Fire Nation who aspires to conquer the world. Princess Azula, portrayed by Elizabeth Yu, is Ozai’s daughter and a powerful firebending prodigy. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays General Iroh, Ozai’s younger brother and Azula’s uncle. Commander Zhao is portrayed by Ken Leung.

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original animated “Avatar” debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ran for three seasons. It’s Asian-inspired world featured four nations that were aligned to the element that some of its citizens were able to control through a technique known as bending. Aang is his generation’s Avatar, with the potential to master all four elements.

Executive producer Albert Kim serves as the showrunner for Netflix’s live-action adaptation. As previously announced, Gordon Cormier will portray Aang, the Avatar and last airbender, who has spent the last 100 years trapped in an iceberg. The cast also includes Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley, who will portray the waterbender Katara and her older brother Sokka, respectively. The pair will join Aang on his journey to save the world. Dallas Liu will play Zuko, the Fire Nation prince who makes it his mission to capture Aang.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” (Robert Falconer / Netflix)

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” (Robert Falconer / Netflix)

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” (Robert Falconer / Netflix)