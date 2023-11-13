Advertisement
Michael Strahan is poised for Tuesday ‘GMA’ return after doing ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Michael Strahan wears a blue blazer and a baby-blue collared shirt as he stands in front of a gray background
Michael Strahan returned to “Fox NFL Sunday” after a two-week absence and should be back Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Jonah Valdez
Michael Strahan was on the set Sunday of the football-centered program “Fox NFL Sunday,” which brought an end to his two-week hiatus to deal with “some personal family matters.”

The previous two weekends Strahan had been a no-show on the sports show, where he serves as an analyst. Game-day coverage on Oct. 22 was his most recent appearance before this past weekend.

The 51-year-old former football player returned to “Fox NFL Sunday” as the show celebrated Veterans Day with a live show recorded at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. Strahan’s father was an Army major, and the Super Bowl champion spent some of his childhood at an Army base in Mannheim, Germany.

The Times has learned that Strahan is scheduled to return to “GMA” Tuesday morning and that he regularly misses Monday episodes of the New York City-based news show after filming the L.A.-based “Fox NFL Sunday” the previous day.

“GMA” did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

The “GMA” co-anchor’s last appearance on the ABC News show came on Oct. 26.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” an ABC News spokesperson told The Times last week. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The NFL player turned host joined “GMA” as a part-time co-host in 2014. He left his popular syndicated talk show “Live With Kelly and Michael” in 2016 to become a full-time co-anchor on ABC’s flagship morning show, aiming to help boost its ratings as NBC competitor “Today” gained ground on “GMA’s” dominance as the most-watched morning show in the United States.

Strahan played for the New York Giants for 15 seasons as a defensive end and is widely considered among the best defensive players of his era. He capped off his career with a Super Bowl victory in 2007 against the New England Patriots.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

