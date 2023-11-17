‘The Crown’ is coming to an end. Here’s a guide to the series and its major moments

“The Crown,” the Netflix series that has centered on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is nearing its end. Season 6 will be the last of the series, and it has been split into two parts.

Part 1 focuses on the relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed, and the aftermath of their deaths. The series stars Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi. Also reprising their roles for this season are Dominic West as Prince Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Salim Daw as Mohamed Fayed, Dodi’s father. Latter seasons of the series have largely focused on the queen’s children, particularly the marriage, and eventual divorce, of Diana and Charles. Part 2, which will premiere on Dec. 14, is expected to focus on Prince Harry and Prince William.