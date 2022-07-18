Tristan Thompson blasted for partying in Greece: ‘That man won’t change for nothing’

Clubbing in Mykonos, it seems Tristan Thompson doesn’t have a care in the world. Not even about his incoming child with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA player became viral material on social media Monday hours after TMZ shared a video of Thompson walking through the streets around 5 a.m. Sunday, Greece time, holding hands with a woman who was definitely not ex-girlfriend Kardashian.

TMZ previously shared several photos of Thompson clubbing on Friday in Mykonos, after news broke Wednesday that the NBA star and Kardashian will welcome a second child together soon via surrogate.

“Tristan Thompson is legitimately one of the most consistent men on planet Earth,” one Twitter user wrote, seemingly referencing the hoops star’s track record with women. “That man won’t change for nothing.”

When photos surfaced of Thompson in Greece, social media users were quick to reference past allegations of cheating on the star of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” especially with a new child just months away. Kardashian and Thompson, who share a 4-year-old daughter, broke up in June 2021 after multiple rumors of Thompson’s infidelity.

Thompson’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

On Twitter, some felt sympathy for Kardashian and others dismissed the basketball star’s vacation as doing “what he wants.” Users roasted Thompson for being “better at cheating than playing basketball” and asked why “he never on a basketball court.” Another person felt Thompson would be “a great contestant on Love Island,” the messy romance reality television series.

Others tried to find humor in the situation.

“Holding hands is customary on a field trip, ever heard of the buddy system,” @EricTrillman tweeted.

A representative for Kardashian said last Wednesday that the incoming child “was conceived in November” and will be a sibling to 4-year-old True Thompson.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the rep said.