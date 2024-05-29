Shania Twain talks about her ex-husband’s ‘great mistake’ cheating with her best friend

Shania Twain doesn’t speak to her former best friend anymore after the singer’s husband left Twain for her: “She’s my past.”

Shania Twain may not have forgiven ex-husband Mutt Lange for his affair, but she’s not letting it keep her down.

“Forgiveness is in the family of letting go,” she said in the most recent episode of the “Great Company With Jamie Laing” podcast. “But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It’s about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong ... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer was married to the music producer for 15 years when he cheated on her with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud in 2008. Twain and Lange, who share son Eja, 22, were separated for two years before divorcing in 2010.

Serendipitously, or in the world’s best revenge plot, Twain married Nestle executive Frédéric Thiébaud, Marie-Anne’s ex-husband. The couple wed on New Year’s Day in Puerto Rico in 2011.

“Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake,” she said.

“So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s not ... That’s not my weight.”

Twain, who just began a residency at Plant Hollywood in Las Vegas, told the “Armchair Expert” podcast last year that her now-husband handled their former spouses’ affair far better than she did.

“He was so thoughtful about it all … It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it,” she said.

The singer had already been through tragedy: She grew up in poverty in rural Canada, suffered abuse at the hands of her father and lost both of her parents in a car crash when she was 22. So when the affair came to light, Twain was “uncontrollably fragile over it.”

“I thought for once I was stable,” she said. “I really believed that I’m safe, so that really devastated me, I think more than any other instability I’ve ever felt.”

Twain nearly said, “Forget it, this is more than I can handle — I’m never going to sing again,” she told the New York Post in 2015. “I had to grieve through it.”

And as for her former friend? “I don’t see her, ever,” Twain said . “I don’t invite that trigger into my life … She’s not my future — she’s my past.”