Savannah Chrisley joined ‘Masked Singer’ for imprisoned parents Todd and Julie, she says

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley says her “Masked Singer” debut was about anything but her musical skills.

The 26-year-old podcast host, best known for USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” admitted during her unmasking on Wednesday’s episode, “I know singing is not for me.” Instead, she said the Fox competition series was a way to bring cheer to her family, including parents Julie and Todd Chrisley who are both carrying out years-long sentences in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

“A big reason I did this is ‘cause I know my parents can watch it,” she told host Nick Cannon, “and that was a big thing for me.”

Todd, the “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch, and his wife were convicted in June 2022 of federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud and began their prison sentences in January 2023. Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie seven years at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington, but both their sentences have been incrementally reduced, according to their respective facilities’ databases.

The Chrisleys’ high-profile fraud cause and prison sentences disrupted the family dynamic that earned them a reality TV spotlight. Savannah, host of the “Unlocked” podcast, became the legal guardian of her teen brother Grayson and niece Chloe.

“My life over the past year has changed drastically,” Savannah told Cannon during Wednesday’s episode, before adding that the two children now under her care were also at the heart of her “Masked Singer” appearance.

She added: “If I can teach them anything, it’s take every opportunity that comes your way and don’t back down.”

Savannah, who continues to voice support for her parents and challenge their case, delivered a rocky solo of the Tokens’ ”The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and ultimately lost to her Gumball machine-costumed competitor in a performance of “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead.”

In a hint video, Savannah — initially hesitant about the gig — recalled the major life changes she’s faced in the past two years and said she has learned “to laugh through the pain.

“I know I’m not a good singer, but I’m here to put on a fun performance and just have a great time,” she added. “I want to make my family smile and laugh hard. That’s what’s giving me courage tonight.”

In August, attorney Jay Surgent revealed details about Todd’s experience in federal prison to The Times. Surgent said his client was “suffering from anxiety” about the newest updates to his case, and lived a “neutralized existence” consisting of eating his daily meals, watching TV on occasion and speaking with other inmates.

Chrisley “has a lot of hope that at some point in time that he and his wife will receive some semblance of justice and be able to get out in a reasonable period of time,” Surgent said in August.