No charges filed against Kim Delaney or her husband following domestic dispute

Actress Kim Delaney speaks before former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates receives the Liberty Medal during a ceremony at the National Constitution Center Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011 in Philadelphia. Since 1989, the Liberty Medal has been given annually to individuals or organizations whose actions strive to bring liberty to people worldwide.

Neither actor Kim Delaney nor her husband will be charged by prosecutors following a domestic dispute that resulted in both parties being arrested, the Los Angeles Dist. Atty’s office said Tuesday.

Delaney, the star of ABC drama “NYPD Blue,” and her husband James Morgan, 54, were both arrested Saturday following what TMZ described as a “a heated argument that turned physical.” Delaney was booked by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence.

But three days later, prosecutors said the Marina del Rey couple would not be charged due to “insufficient evidence.”

Advertisement

The couple was married in 2022, but quickly faced issues, and Delaney filed for divorce just five months after they were wed.

In court documents, Delaney accused Morgan of assaulting her in a Philadelphia hotel. In her request for a temporary restraining order, she told a judge she was afraid to return to her home with Morgan, whom she said was arrested for domestic abuse in the past.

The restraining order was granted, but dropped after Delaney and Morgan failed to show up to court. The divorce case was paused.

Advertisement

Just two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself with Morgan. “Pure love,” read the caption.