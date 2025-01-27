Skai Jackson of Disney Channel fame confirms arrival of her baby boy

Skai Jackson is a new mom!

The Disney Channel and “Dancing With the Stars” alumna confirmed Sunday that she had welcomed her first child, a baby named Kasai.

Jackson, 22, posted a peek at her newborn on Instagram and Facebook, holding the infant’s hands in her own as she seated the baby between her legs. They appeared to be wearing matching pajamas. The “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” star did not expose the baby’s face in the photo, nor did she reveal the gender or other birth details to her 9.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.2 million on Facebook.

A representative for Jackson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Jackson’s mother Kiya Cole was among those to comment with well-wishes on the actor’s post. Cole raised Jackson as a single parent and has said she would help her daughter navigate motherhood. On Sunday, Cole posted a baby photo of Jackson at the same age as Kasai and, with the use of a pronoun, revealed that Kasai is a baby boy.

“Kasai’s mom,” wrote Cole on Instagram stories, “At the same age he is now. Twinning.”

In November, Jackson confirmed that she was expecting the baby with her boyfriend, whose identity she has not publicly revealed either.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” the actor told People at the time.

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy three months after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at Universal Studios Hollywood. She was arrested Aug. 9 after security personnel noticed her and her boyfriend allegedly getting into a physical altercation at the theme park, which is adjacent to Universal CityWalk. Both Jackson and her boyfriend denied reports of a physical altercation, according to TMZ, which reported at the time that Jackson was engaged and expecting their first child.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to bring charges against Jackson, whose representative said at the time that the performer was “relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding.”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.