Advertisement
Television

‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White extends her contract amid Pat Sajak’s final season

Vanna White smiles in a black outfit while looking over her shoulder and leaning slightly forward
“Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White has extended her tenure through the 2025-26 season.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Vanna White will keep those “Wheel of Fortune” letters turning through 2026.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running game show, said in a release Tuesday that White has extended her contract for two years. The announcement comes months after reports of tense contract negotiations and on the heels of the Season 41 premiere.

While White is set to stay on until 2026, “Wheel of Fortune” is preparing to bid farewell to longtime host Pat Sajak, who announced his retirement in June. After Season 41, which began last week, TV personality and mega-producer Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties.

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall

Television

Here’s why Vanna White will be absent from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for a week

Vanna White will be missing from a handful of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episodes as she contracted COVID-19 in late July.

Aug. 11, 2023

Advertisement

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in June. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years.”

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement