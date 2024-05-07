Bethenny Frankel, fiancé Paul Bernon reportedly split after nearly six years together

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have reportedly called off their engagement after dating for about six years.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, have reportedly split.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star and the film producer called off their engagement about two months ago and after nearly six years together, Us Weekly reported Monday.

Representatives for Frankel and Bernon did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Advertisement

“It just wasn’t going to work,” a mutual friend of the former couple told Us Weekly. “They are so different — he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy.”

The “ReWives” podcast host reportedly kept her 10-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring — valued at approximately $1 million — confusing her droves of social media followers when she continued to wear it in recent weeks.

She and Bernon began dating in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app and began living together.

“I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him,” Frankel told People in April 2021. “He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

The two briefly split in October 2020 but reunited in January 2021. About two months later, they announced their engagement after she finalized her long-running divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Bryn.

Last summer, shortly after members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike, Frankel began advocating for a labor union for reality TV performers and pushing for improved pay and working conditions, which was anointed “the reality reckoning.” The former “Bethenny” star teamed with powerful attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman to launch an investigation into reality TV working conditions and has gotten support from SAG-AFTRA for her efforts.

Advertisement

Frankel, whose mother died of lung cancer last month, is adding to her acting credits this summer with a starring role in the Lifetime movie “Danger in the Dorm.” On Tuesday, as reports swirled about her split from Bernon, she posted a teaser poster for the TV project, which debuts June 16.