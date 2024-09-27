Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend alleges in a new lawsuit that she beat him in his sleep

Blac Chyna, a.k.a. Angela White., is facing a domestic abuse lawsuit from an ex-boyfriend who says she became “physically violent” when using drugs and alcohol “to excess.”

Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend has filed a domestic violence lawsuit against the reality television personality, claiming she physically and verbally abused him over the course of their three-year relationship.

Taiyon “Twin” Hector alleged in a Tuesday filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Blac Chyna — who now goes by her birth name, Angela White — “would regularly drink alcohol, and use other drugs, to excess” and when under the influence was “physically violent and verbally threatening and abusive.” The couple dated from 2000 to 2023.

Television Kardashians defeat Blac Chyna in defamation trial The Kardashians prevailed in civil court on Monday when a jury decided that they did not interfere with contracts or defame the ‘Rob & Chyna’ co-star in 2016.

The abuse reached its peak in 2021, according to court documents reviewed by The Times, when the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member allegedly violently ambushed Hector while he was sleeping. He is suing the model-entrepreneur for civil assault, civil battery, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and premises liability — and seeking more than $10 million in damages.

Advertisement

White did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

In his filing, Hector cited previous testimony from White’s former fiancée Rob Kardashian and his famous family, who said she “has a propensity for verbal abuse and extreme physical violence toward her domestic partners and others, primarily when she consumes alcohol.” Kardashian and White share a 7-year-old daughter, Dream.

The former exotic dancer, 36, previously faced domestic abuse allegations from Kardashian and in 2016 was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication and a felony charge of possession after an incident at a Texas airport. The disturbance arose after a bartender refused to serve White the amount of alcohol she wanted, The Times previously reported.

“Almost anything could send Defendant into a violent rage at any time of the day or night,” even when she wasn’t drinking, Hector’s filing said. “Without warning, in the middle of conversations or during her basic interactions with Plaintiff, and others, Defendant would devolve into a rage, and immediately begin throwing violent punches, shoves, slaps and kicks at Plaintiff.”

Advertisement

White also allegedly threatened several times to kill her ex-boyfriend “in his sleep” — a remark that Hector said nearly came to fruition one night in 2021. The attack began when Hector was “completely asleep” in their shared Woodland Hills home, the filing said. White’s two children were also in the home at the time of the incident, the lawsuit said.

In her “most violent attack yet,” the account continued, White “pushed, shoved, kicked, punched, and threatened to kill and/or cause great bodily harm,” pinning Hector’s arms down with her body weight so he was unable to defend himself. Then she called her private physician.

When the doctor arrived, the filing said, “Defendant’s hands were still bloodied” and Hector was “in shock.” After delivering immediate treatment, the physician recommended Hector see a plastic surgeon to treat “various open wounds on his face and body” as well as an ophthalmological surgeon and a neurologist. He also advised Hector to speak with a psychiatrist, given his “obvious emotional distress.”

Advertisement

Since the attack, Hector has suffered from “severe insomnia” and “disturbed sleep,” the complaint said, adding that “nearly every night, at least once, Plaintiff awakes fearing, and temporally sensing, he is being beaten and attacked, and facing imminent death, if he does not awake and react.”

“The right to be free from domestic violence is not limited to women. During police investigations this fact is all too easily forgotten,” Hector’s attorney, Kirk Edward Schenck, said Friday in a statement to The Times.

“While women unfortunately make up the majority of victims, men are all too often the victims of domestic violence, but are disincentivized to come forward because of law enforcement and societal presumptions that they must be the aggressor. We hope this case shines a light on this unfortunate and unjust faulty presumption.”

Although she is never mentioned in Hector’s complaint, White’s mother, Shalana Hunter, a.k.a. Tokyo Toni, took to Instagram Friday to claim responsibility for the attack.

“I really didn’t mean to hurt him this bad but when you are upset over yours and others, keep trying you and then they try you again you come see them. Why tell that loud on my little girl!!!,” Hunter wrote in one of several posts referring to the incident.

“Tell the truth!!!!!!!! I told you I was going to,” she said in a separate post , directly addressing Hector. Both posts featured a photo of Hector’s injured face. The photo was taken after the 2021 attack and included in this week’s filing.

Advertisement

Hector and White began dating in August 2020 and officially separated in March 2023. While Hector said in the complaint that he “wanted the relationship to work” and repeatedly “begged” White to seek medical and/or psychological treatment, she always refused.

White has since recommitted to her Christian faith and pledged sobriety, she told The Times earlier this year.

“I was drinking, I just had to open up my eyes and realize it,” she said. “And then not even just in front of people, even in private. A lot of times, we do things in private, or try to hide things from people, but once you start being real with yourself, that’s when you start to really see or realize certain things, and your life is just going to get better.”