Blac Chyna ditches face fillers, ‘degrading’ OnlyFans. What’s God got to do with it?

The model formerly known as Blac Chyna says she’s turning a new leaf with the help of God.

The 34-year-old reality TV star has been changing up her signature image, brand and lifestyle and recently opened up to the Daily Mail about becoming a born-again Christian.

“Now I’m just going by faith,” she said. “I’m not really going by the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way — let me just let God lead me.”

In the far-ranging interview published Friday, the “Rob & Chyna” alum and “Cash Only” rapper — whose real name is Angela White — explained her decision to gradually undo her breast implants and lip and butt fillers and why she went public with that journey.

On social media, the former stripper documented the process of dissolving her face fillers and shared footage of her recovery. The “Rack City” music video star told the Daily Mail that she “went overboard” with cosmetic surgery.

“It got to a point to where my lips were so bad that even when I would smile you couldn’t see my teeth,” she said. “It’s like now you could see my teeth.”

Later in the interview she said that excessive plastic surgery is “not normal” and stems “from insecurity.”

Earlier this week, White re-introduced herself to her Instagram followers, reclaiming her birth name and also revealing that she had been baptized in May 2022. The baptism took place on her birthday and mere days after she lost a defamation and contract interference trial against the Kardashian family following allegations of abuse made by her ex-fiancé Robert Kardashian.

Citing her newfound faith, the rapper also told the Daily Mail that she’s leaving her lucrative OnlyFans in the past. The performer, who got her initial break when rapper Drake saw her working in a Miami club and named her in a song, launched her account on the subscription platform in April 2020 and charged $10 to $50 each month for NSFW photos and videos of her. She reportedly made an estimated $2 million over a two-year period, though figures have varied widely.

“That’s just not what God would want me to do,” said White. “It’s degrading.”

“I’m just changing everything about me,” she said in a separate interview with Forbes posted Friday. “All that stuff is a dead end and I know that ... I’m worth way more than that. I feel like I have bigger fish to fry ... Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that. Get your money, don’t let the money make you.”



She concluded the Daily Mail interview imparting wisdom to her fans and followers about staying present and having perseverance.

“Don’t take no shortcuts. Do it the hard way — actually do it the hardest way so you could be more appreciative of your own business and of your own self and of your own strength,” she said.