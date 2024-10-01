Frank Fritz, longtime co-host of ‘American Pickers’ and a ‘bearded charmer,’ dies at 60

Frank Fritz, who co-hosted History Channel’s “American Pickers” for more than a decade, died Monday. He was 60.

Fritz died Monday, the History Channel and “American Pickers” producer Cineflix Productions confirmed in a joint statement to The Times. Additional information, including a cause of death, was not revealed. Fritz was 60.

“We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

“American Pickers” made its History Channel debut in 2010, starring Fritz as a co-host with Mike Wolfe. Over hundreds of episodes and more than 20 seasons, Fritz and Wolfe scoured the nation for antique and vintage goods — finding value in and giving new life to aging trinkets. Fritz, often seen on-air with facial hair, earned his “bearded charmer” nickname for his ability to persuade hesitant sellers.

“I just try to be calm and collected,” he said of his approach during the show’s debut episode. “If somebody’s in my backyard I’d probably be up in their face too.”

Fritz was more than just a smooth talker, Wolfe said in his Instagram tribute. He was also a “dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.”

Wolfe added: “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

During his “American Pickers” tenure, Fritz had recovered items ranging from World War II relics to vintage movie posters to rare automobiles. Fritz’s “American Pickers” days came to a sudden halt in 2021 when the series announced he would not return to co-host alongside Wolfe. In a 2021 interview with the Sun, Fritz said he left the series amid major back surgery, which was then followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“American Pickers” carried on without its original co-host, and Fritz’s health issues — including Crohn’s disease — persisted.

“Every day [with Crohn’s] is a crap shoot,” he told the Sun. “One day I could have a double chimichanga with hot sauce pouring out of it and have no problem. Another day I could have a piece of toast with some scrambled eggs and have a flare-up.” Fritz said at the time that he had quit drinking and hadn’t had any recent flare-ups of the inflammatory bowel disease.

He suffered a stroke in July 2022. Wolfe updated “American Pickers” fans about his former co-host, sharing a prayer for Fritz’s health.

“Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” Wolfe said. “I love you buddy.”

Wolfe, in his tribute Tuesday, recalled the “many miles” he shared with Fritz before and during their “American Pickers” stardom.

“I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home” Wolfe wrote. “I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”