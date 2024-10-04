‘The Californians’ and 44 more ‘SNL’ sketches L.A. Times readers love

After asking celebrities from the world of film and television about their all-time favorite “Saturday Night Live” sketches, we decided to open the question to you, our readers. With the series’ 50th season now underway, we’ve collected some of the best responses below, from “SNL” fans ages 17 to 99, from across the country and around the world.

To be expected, perhaps, “The Californians” — a recurring soap opera parody of L.A. life and Valley girl accents — earned the most submissions, with other iconic sketches and characters (inspirational speaker Matt Foley, delectable NPR treat Schweddy Balls) coming in close behind. But we also received plenty of other votes: Remember original cast member Garrett Morris as fictional Mets great Chico Escuela? Or Martin Short synchonized swimming (well, failing to) in an early 1980s pre-tape? Find all those and many, many more in the list below. Responses have been edited for clarity.

‘The Californians’

As a native of L.A., I love all the references to the freeways, streets, off-ramps, etc. The best is the pause in the mirror — cracks me up no matter how many times I see it. Perfect soap-opera parody. —Shirley Lang, 68, Lincoln, Calif.

The freeway references, the voices, the obscurity of the “problems” and the staff breaking up because they knew all of this even while playing it out. Thank you, “SNL.” — Jim Conlon, 75, Pacific Palisades

It was such a New York City satire of Los Angeles. It was hilarious, strangely insightful and (I hope) intended with affection. — Afshin Marashi, 55, Santa Monica

With hints of telenovela, that accent that identifies us and the references to the freeways — it’s like watching yourself on an “SNL” skit. — Paul Kirsic, 46, Hollywood, Fla.

Even now, I can’t help but laugh until I’m in tears every time I watch it. Whenever I’m feeling down, I head over to YouTube and play it to instantly brighten my day. — Tom A., 54, Santa Clarita

‘NPR’s Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls’

Season 24, 1998. Ana Gasteyer, Molly Shannon, Alec Baldwin on “The Delicious Dish” discussing Pete Schweddy’s favorite holiday dessert: Schweddy Balls. The sketch is priceless and timeless. — Ed Lamoureux, 71, Peoria, Ill.

The combination of the deadpan delivery and pushing the boundaries of what they could get past the censors with the double entendres gets me laughing every time. It’s not the holiday season without Pete’s Schweddy Balls. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. — Mark Akita, 64, Los Angeles

‘Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp’

Kristen Wiig as Liza Minnelli, with host Jonah Hill, in “Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp.” (Dana Edelson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank)

I’m sure a lot of my favorites will be on this list, so I have to shout out “Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp” from Season 37. It doesn’t have many views on YouTube, which is shocking to me because it is so funny. It is peak physical comedy from Kristen Wiig, a great “SNL” combination of a celebrity impression that rides the line between good and bad; a silly concept; great work from the costume department and the live band; and has many quotable lines. Perfect sketch. — Nikki Lanshaw, 32, Bishop, Calif.

“Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp” is so sublimely goofy; I love everything about it. Kristen Wiig is such a gifted physical comedian, and she thoroughly commits to the bit in this sketch, to the point where you can see her and Jonah Hill visibly struggling not to crack up multiple times. — Jane Mahoney, 33, Van Nuys

‘President Reagan, Mastermind’

During the Iran-Contra scandal, of which Reagan insisted he didn’t recall anything, Phil Hartman played him as an amiable dunce when Jimmy Stewart is visiting, but behind closed doors he’s orchestrating the whole scam: computing bribes in his head, speaking Farsi. I was in the live audience that night. Five years later, I happened to meet Hartman and told him how hilarious he was. I fed him one of Dana Carvey’s lines as Stewart and Hartman did the rest of the scene from memory. — Doug Molitor, 72, Covina

Phil Hartman as both the doddering old man and the mastermind of the Iran-Contra plan is perfect. My favorite part is the little Girl Scout coming in and Reagan saying, “This is the part of the job I hate” — I say that line far too often. — Jennifer Bell, 48, Long Beach

‘Bass-O-Matic’

Dan Aykroyd revives his 1976 “Bass-O-Matic” sketch for “SNL’s” 40th anniversary special in 2015. (NBC / NBCU Photo Bank)

Dan Aykroyd sells a blender by putting a whole fish into it and turning the blender on. The sketch was so yucky and outrageous and funny that it’s the first sketch that comes to mind when I think of all of the sketches from that era, even more than Aykroyd’s Julia Child and “cheeburger, cheeburger” with John Belushi. — Reva Witcher, 73, Granada Hills

Aykroyd is the perfect oily salesman selling an impossibly absurd product. I just watched it, and it is every bit as funny as the first time I saw it in 1976. — Sheila Suarez, 73, Glendale

‘Word Association’

Among my favorites from the early years — I’ve been watching since the very first episode — is the job interview-word association with Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor. It was very edgy and would require a “bleep” to be aired today, but it was truly creative, a wonderful commentary on bigotry that starts innocently and nears the end with the N-word, to which Pryor responds “dead honkey” — after replying “honkey” and “honkey, honkey” to the prior two associations. — Brian Podrow, 75, Lake Forest

The different racial slurs between the two of them, the seriousness, the facial expressions: I don’t know if they would do this sketch now, but it makes me laugh every time I see it. — Joal Broun, 63, Carrboro, N.C.

‘Show Your Patriotism’

Will Ferrell displays his American flag short shorts for Amy Poehler, from left, Horatio Sanz, Seann William Scott, Rachel Dratch and Seth Meyers. (Mary Ellen Matthews / NBCU Photo Bank)

Will Ferrell late for a staff meeting. Arrives wearing baggy, bulgy patriotic undies/Speedo. Why? Very hairy — and hilarious. I spent many an hour stuck in meeting rooms like this trying to stay awake. I hoped for a dream come true... — Thomas Hosey, 77, Pittsburgh

Will Ferrell at a business meeting in a stars-and-stripes Speedo and a USA cutoff shirt. So absurd. He kept a straight face, tormenting the cast who couldn’t stay in character. — Barbara Lee, 64, Temecula

‘Matt Foley: Van Down by the River’

Without a doubt, it has to be motivational speaker Matt Foley in “Van Down by the River,” starring Chris Farley (and written by Bob Odenkirk). Pretty sure I’m not the only one who found it hysterical — David Spade and Christina Applegate couldn’t keep a straight face, either, and they both were in it. Farley’s wild physical comedy is unmatched. Bonus, it also stars the late, great Phil Hartman. — Chris Georges, 66, Los Angeles

Chris Farley’s Matt Foley living in a van down by the river will never get old to me. I watch it several times a year, and it just gets funnier with every watch. — Merissa Weiland, 39, Los Angeles

Honorable mentions

Eddie Murphy reprises “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” in 2019. ( Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank)

The 1988 Bush-Dukakis debate: Dana Carvey’s George Bush impression is legendary and on full display here as he fills time with Bushisms: “thousand points of light,” “no new taxes,” “stay the course.” Add to that Jon Lovitz as Michael Dukakis and Kevin Nealon as Sam Donaldson and you have pure gold. “SNL’s” political satire has always had a way of summing up what everyone is thinking, and Dukakis’ retort, “I can’t believe I’m losing to this guy,” hits dead on. — Jeff Harris, 58, View Park-Windsor Hills

“Annuale”: Trying to keep it together once a month can be a challenge, but having all those chemicals and hormones building up in your system over the course of a year? Oh, brother. — Allison Cook, 73, Los Angeles

“Bab’s Uvula” : This first-season skit is filled with the kind of double entendre and quick wit that carved a path for the best of “SNL’s” skits. It also featured most of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players, including the amazing Gilda Radner, who passed away far too soon. Plus, who among us learned what the uvula was just from this skit? — Craig Byrd, 63, Los Angeles

“Brenda the Waitress” : Everybody in that sketch just killed it, especially Jan Hooks and Alec Baldwin. There were no jokes. They played it straight, but it was hilarious. — Harry Gower, 72, San Francisco

“Chico Escuela”: I started watching “SNL” in college. It was “must-see TV” for the ’70s. As an avid baseball fan, I loved Garrett Morris as Chico Escuela. The sketches would not be shown today, I suspect, but the one on location with the Mets when Chico returns to baseball at age 40 after having written a “tell-all” book, “Bad Things Bout the Mets,” is hilarious. Some of the real Mets players at the time were in the sketch, and Bill Murray appears as a journalist.— Lyn Farrell, 70, Colorado Springs

“Close Encounter”: Kate McKinnon was so hilarious describing her experience with the aliens that Ryan Gosling and the rest of the cast couldn’t keep a straight face. I was holding my stomach. — Judy Ross, 85, Long Beach

“Consumer Probe: Irwin Mainway” : Dan Aykroyd plays a toy salesman in this sketch, which actually came out before I was born but my parents showed me reruns when I was older. The hilarity of people worrying about toy safety/propriety is timeless. I imitate Aykroyd strangling himself with a phone cord and choking on a foam ball to this very day. — Karen Bobrow, 43, Los Angeles

“Dancing in the Dark” : My favorite “SNL” moment is Steve Martin and Gilda Radner’s dancing in this sketch. It references the Fred Astaire-Cyd Charisse original in “The Band Wagon” but tells its own story, and it truly does create a narrative of two people meeting in a bar, falling in love, dancing rapturously and returning to their places after the dance is over. It’s done purely in dance and physical comedy. — Randy Skretvedt, 65, Buena Park

“Debbie Downer: Disney World” : There are so many to choose from, but one of my favorites was the “Debbie Downer” sketch with Lindsay Lohan. To see everyone break character and just bust out laughing was fun to watch and very memorable. — Carlos Mitchell, 49, Anaheim

“Election Week Cold Open”: Kate McKinnon, as Hillary Clinton, singing “Hallelujah.” Deeply emotional. Leonard Cohen had just died and Hillary had just lost. — Joanne Morrison, 74, Rancho Mission Viejo

“The Farbers Meet the Coneheads”: For obvious reasons. The perfect Long Island couple, Jim and Bobbi Farber (played by John Belushi and Gilda Radner). Their new neighbors, the Coneheads (played by Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman). The complete absurdity of it all. I was home for Thanksgiving break and was watching with my folks, and we all screamed when we saw the title of the sketch. I believe the Farbers appeared in other sketches over the years. — Neal Farber, 73, San Bernardino

“Get a Life!” : I was 10 when I first saw this and already a “Star Trek” fan, but to see William Shatner making fun of fans made me laugh then and still does today. That the bit seems to have been written by Trekkies as well makes it come across as playful. It’s never been offensive; it’s always been funny. — Neil Bulk, 42, Culver City

“Gilly”: “She’s always in trouble, her hair’s like a bubble, knock knock, who’s there, it’s Gilly!” The absurdity of the character played by Kristen Wiig is hilarious to my family. Despite it being over a decade old at this point, we quote it to this day. It’s so delightfully odd and unpredictable instead of trying to match any sort of real-life social situation . — Libby K., 28, Omaha

“Iran So Far”: A classic digital short and song by the Lonely Island (featuring Adam Levine) was not only topical but also satirized the tense relationship between the U.S. and Iran perfectly. Plus, it’s a super catchy song. — Max K., 26, Chicago

“ James Brown Celebrity Hot Tub Party” : Eddie Murphy does all of Brown’s moves to hilarious effect. The look on his face when he turns to the camera and says, “Well, well, well” never fails to make me laugh. — Ron Garbus, 58, Arcata, Calif.

“Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open”: When Matt Damon played Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate hearings to confirm him for the Supreme Court. I watched the entire hearings. My husband and I kept guessing who would play Kavanaugh in an “SNL” skit. Immediately when Matt came on in the cold open, I knew they‘d found the perfect person. The whole skit perfectly nailed the whole hearing. — Joan Podrow, 76, Lake Forest

“The Killer Bees: Home Invasion” : This sketch with Elliott Gould evolves into a parody of Mexican westerns at the time. The bees even demand, “Give us your pollen.” — Michael Barsotti, 64, Vermont

“The Killer Trees”: A 1975 sketch with Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Candice Bergen and Frank Zappa. “SNL” was pretty new. On the Christmas show that year, they did the funniest sketch ever, with an innocent looking tree in the corner, singing, “Oh, Christmas Tree.” As people came close a branch would drop and spear the person in the stomach. I still laugh. — Judith Goldstein, 72, Los Angeles

“Laser Cats” : Specifically “Laser Cats” 3D . It reminds me of the short films I used to make with my friends. I now cock my cat back every time I pick her up. I show everybody I can “Laser Cats” as I am a huge “SNL” nerd, and although they don’t laugh, I know I have Nitro and Admiral Spaceship on my side to make me laugh. And that’s all that matters. — Bama Bardocz, 17, Los Angeles

“Maine Justice” : Most creative, off-the-wall skit of all time, perfectly performed. The cast could barely stay in character. — Peter Mihelich, 52, San Clemente

“Medieval Barber Theodoric of York” : This is tough, because I’ve been watching “SNL” since I was 10 in 1977. I’d probably go with this one: Steve Martin’s dry comedy with Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and John Belushi (“You worked on my back”) was hilarious, and I can still remember it today. — Keith Burrus, 57, Irving, Texas

“Mercury Marquis”: I (Elizabeth Greitzer) am submitting this on behalf of my mother, who is actually 99¾ years old and still enjoying “SNL’s” political sketches. I have never seen her laugh so hard as watching this sketch: Dan Ackroyd and Gilda Radner in the smooth riding car ad — so smooth you can perform a circumcision. — Carol Grietzer, 99, New York City

“More Cowbell”: This skit is the ultimate example of gaslighting. Chris Parnell doesn’t think the cowbell works and he is right, but out comes a legendary music producer to not only disagree but also state that the opposite is true. The sound isn’t off because of the cowbell, it’s off because there isn’t enough cowbell. Hilarious cognitive dissonance. — James Fink, 61, Hilton Head, S.C.

“Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” : The concept is brilliant. Eddie Murphy is brilliant. The sketch is hilarious, poignant and politically and socially relevant — yet timeless too. Mr. Robinson made me laugh hard and think hard when I was a kid and still does. — Ann Van Haney, 52, Yucca Valley

“The People’s Court” : It’s very funny and stays true to the original show. Nobody plays the devil better than Jon Lovitz, especially when he loses. Phil Hartman as the judge is very good also. It’s a very underrated skit. — Bill Pucciarelli, 75, Santa Maria

“Pick-Up Artist” : Hands down one of the funniest “SNL” sketches ever. Melissa McCarthy’s face and her deadpan delivery had me crying, I was laughing so hard. My jaded teenager and I were watching “SNL” that night together and even he was crying because he was laughing so hard. — Jill Shinefield, 59, Los Angeles

“President Bill Clinton at McDonald’s” : From 1993, this sketch of Bill Clinton jogging into McDonald’s and eating customers’ food. I love it most because Phil Hartman looked and sounded like Bill Clinton, and I loved eating McDonald’s food as a teenager. — Zach irwin, 48, Kennesaw, Ga.

“Samurai Delicatessen”: I loved seeing John Belushi do anything, but the samurai bits were always good, and “Samurai Delicatessen” was the topper for me. He had repeat bits, but really you never knew what he was going to do next. What a performer — still miss him. — Pat Eisenberg, 65, Arizona

“The Sinatra Group”: It almost killed me, twice. (From laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe.) Near death No. 1: “Sinead! Swing, baby! — you’re platinum.” Near death No. 2: “I got chunks of guys like you in my stool.” — Ed Salisbury, 65, Santa Monica

“Single Ladies” : Justin Timberlake as a dancer with Beyoncé in the “Single Ladies” music video. JT in that leotard is hysterical. — Dawn Kozlowski, 65, Ivins, Utah

“Steve Martin Cold Opening” : The live open from the early ’90s where Steve Martin and a cast of dozens sang about how we’re “Not Gonna Phone It in Tonight.” The concept, writing, staging and performances were all brilliantly funny — especially for a segment of “SNL” that historically is prepared at the last minute. — Keith Winsolw, 62, New York City

“Synchronized Swimming”: Sure, it was pre-taped, and Lorne Michaels likes to pretend the early ’80s seasons never happened. But coming along in the same year as “This Is Spinal Tap,” it feels like a crucial step in the development of the mockumentary. Also, Martin Short’s character can’t swim. — Eric Weiler, 49, Burbank

“Taco Town”: One of the better “commercials” from the last decade. The way it just builds layer upon layer, much like the little taco that evolves into a commemorative tote bag containing a deep-fried blueberry pancake, Chicago-style pizza, French crepe, corn and flour tortilla taco. Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader and Andy Samberg play it straight with Chris Parnell’s voice from above narrating the entire sketch. It’s a classic and one that get’s me everytime. — Gordon Antell, 61, Los Angeles

“Take Me Back”: The progression of outrageous transgressions that the guy (Beck Bennett) confesses to in apologizing to his girlfriend (Ego Nwodim) is just so funny and clever. And it plays to this perception and makes fun of the whole idea that women need men. Even when they are absurdly badly behaved. It’s genius. — Ben Bishin, 56, Riverside

“The Thing That Wouldn’t Leave”: This is my No. 1 skit for its relatable, hard-hitting content and utter simplicity. Married couple Jane Curtin and Bill Murray’s visitor, John Belushi, repeatedly dismisses their overly polite pleas for him to please leave their home. It’s late, they’re both extremely tired and need to get up early for work. John persistently proposes one outrageous scenario after another, sparking Jane’s horrified, blood-curdling screams...aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!! — Cindy Barg, 59, Belgium

“Total Bastard Airlines”: Buh-bye! We would use it as a joke at my work in the ’90s as an example of how not to engage in customer service. — Margaret Ward, 70, Avondale, Ariz.