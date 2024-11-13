Actor Ben Foster files for divorce from ‘That ’70s Show’ star Laura Prepon

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon just put a big X on their marriage: The “X-Men: The Last Stand” actor and the “Orange Is the New Black” star are divorcing after a yearlong separation.

Foster filed for the split last month in Tennessee, where the couple and their two children have lived for two years, formally moving to end their six-year marriage. His complaint, obtained Wednesday by The Times, said that he and Prepon, both 44, had “suffered irreconcilable differences” and “are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.”

The film actor listed their wedding date as May 25, 2018, and date of separation as Sept. 9, 2023, exactly one year prior to his divorce filing. Prepon was served the documents Sept. 13, according to Davidson County court records.

Representatives for Foster and Prepon did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for additional comment.

Foster, who has starred in “3:10 to Yuma,” “Six Feet Under” and the Disney Channel series “Flash Forward,” asked the court to enforce a 2018 prenuptial agreement that called for an “equitable division” of their marital assets and debts and the incorporation of their “marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan” into their final divorce decree. He and Prepon share two minor children.

The “That ‘70s Show” alumna began dating Foster in July 2016 after being longtime friends. They got engaged that October and welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in 2017. Although Foster said in his filing that they wed in New York in May 2018, Prepon said they were “just married” in a June 3, 2018, Instagram post. They welcomed their son, whose name they have not publicly disclosed, in early 2020.

This is the first marriage and first divorce for both Foster and Prepon.