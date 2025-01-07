It’s de-lovely, it’s official: Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman hold hands on L.A.-area date

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who co-starred in the musical “The Music Man,” were seen smiling and hand-in-hand on a date in Santa Monica.

For Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, it seems Monday evening was a swell night for romance.

The Tony-winning “Anything Goes” star and “The Greatest Showman” actor stepped out this week for a dinner date and a stroll in Santa Monica, seemingly making their romance paparazzi-official a year after dating speculation began. Photos published by People and TMZ show the former “Music Man” co-stars smiling at each other as they walk hand-in-hand.

Jackman, 56, can be seen wearing a dark jacket, a gray T-shirt, white jeans and dark sneakers. “Once Upon a Mattress” star Foster, 49, wore an olive dress, a light brown trench coat, dark stilettos and a handbag.

Advertisement

Foster and Jackman made their first public outing together two months after the former filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin. The Broadway star, who also starred in TV series “Bunheads” and “Younger,” filed to divorce Griffin after 10 years of marriage. They share a young daughter, whom they adopted in 2017.

Jackman recently split with his longtime spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness. In September 2023, the “Les Misérables” Oscar nominee and Furness announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. Months after the exes’ announcement, In Touch reported that the “Wolverine” star had sparked up a connection with Foster after the pair grew close during their time in “The Music Man,” which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

Both Foster and Jackman earned Tony nominations in 2022 for their work in the revival of the Meredith Willson musical.

Advertisement

The duo went on their Santa Monica dinner date days after gossip account Deuxmoi published a photo of Jackman sitting next to comedy icon Carol Burnett at the Ahmanson Theatre. The two stars were in the audience at a Saturday performance of Foster’s “Once Upon a Mattress.” Burnett made her Broadway debut originating the role of Foster’s Princess Winifred in 1959.

“Two Freds,” Foster captioned a postshow photo with the beloved entertainer. “I love you Carol Burnett.”