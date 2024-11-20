Advertisement
Television

‘The Voice’ loses another contestant: Mor Ilderton, who is dropping a single Friday

A young man in a dark jacket and light colored pants sings into a microphone on a stage
Mor Ilderton’s departure comes one week after Team Michael Bublé’s loss of country artist Tanner Frick.
(Casey Durkin / NBC via Getty Images)
By Malia Mendez
Team Gwen Stefani is a man short after Mor Ilderton became the second contestant in the last two weeks to drop out of this season of “The Voice.”

The news of the 20-year-old singer’s departure came during Monday’s episode of the reality competition series, as coach Stefani introduced the contestants for her team’s next round of Knockouts to mentor Sting.

“We had Mor, who I stole, but he had to go home, so it’s just gonna be the two of them,” she said to the “Fields of Gold” singer. The show did not say why Ilderton had left.

Ilderton did not reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Details were similarly fuzzy when Tanner Frick dropped out of the competition last week. After previously losing in the Battles round, Frick — originally on Reba McEntire’s team — was stolen by Michael Bublé.

Hours before the episode revealing his exit aired, Frick posted a cryptic TikTok of himself in a recording studio, singing lyrics that he also included in the post’s caption: “Ain’t nobody want me anyway.”

Fans in the video’s comments section speculated that the country artist had left “The Voice” after landing a record deal, but Frick has yet to say why he departed.

Meanwhile, Ilderton is slated to release his first single, “Strangers,” on Friday. He announced the single last week with an Instagram video set to a sample from the song. In the video, Ilderton says, “You may know me from this season” of “The Voice.”

“If not, I’m a folk artist out of [West Virginia],” he said, “Come along this journey with me.”

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Malia Mendez

