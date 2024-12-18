‘VPR’ alum James Kennedy ‘determined to learn, grow’ after domestic violence arrest

James Kennedy says he is “committed to making meaningful changes in my life” a week after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Burbank.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member James Kennedy says he will prioritize his personal health as he moves forward from a recent arrest.

The DJ and longtime Bravo-lebrity said in an Instagram statement on Tuesday that he is “committed to making meaningful changes” in his life a week after he was arrested in Burbank on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Kennedy vowed to “focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones.”

Kennedy, 32, was arrested Dec. 10 after officers arrived at a residence around 11:30 p.m., The Times confirmed last week. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged argument between a man and a woman. A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department said officers conducted an investigation and determined the dispute was a domestic incident.

The Bravo star was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and reportedly released after posting $20,000 in bail. At the time, charges were pending investigation by the Burbank city attorney’s office.

That office did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for more information.

Kennedy, who joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2014, is dating astrology influencer Ally Lewber; it’s unclear whether she was involved in last week’s incident. TMZ reported Monday that Kennedy and Lewber are giving each other some space after his arrest. Sources told the outlet that Kennedy and Lewber are still together romantically, but that the latter had “temporarily relocated” to a nearby Airbnb.

On Instagram, Kennedy wrote that “navigating challenging moments is not easy.”

“But I am determined to learn, grow and move forward with the incredible support system around me,” he added.

This new chapter in Kennedy’s personal journey comes amid the end of his “Vanderpump Rules” tenure. When Bravo announced in November it had renewed “VPR” for Season 12, it also revealed that the upcoming season would feature an entirely new cast — save for namesake Lisa Vanderpump. At the time, Kennedy wrote on Instagram that “this is a bittersweet ending for me.”

“I’ve dedicated my life to this show and I’m forever grateful to everyone who tuned in,” he said before reflecting on milestones in his career as a DJ. “It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”