Advertisement
Television

Barbie Hsu, Taiwanese star of the popular drama ‘Meteor Garden,’ dies at 48

Barbie Hsu in a black dress smiling and posing at a profile against a white background
Barbie Hsu, the pop performer-turned-actor best known for the Asian drama “Meteor Garden,” has died. She was 48.
(Chiang Ying-ying / Associated Press)
By Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Barbie Hsu, a Taiwanese actress who starred in the popular TV drama “Meteor Garden” that once swept Asia, has died after contracting pneumonia triggered by the flu. She was 48.

Hsu, better known as “Da S” which means “Big S,” caught the flu when she visited Japan with her family during the Lunar New Year, according to her younger sister, Dee Hsu, a famed TV host. Dee Hsu said the pneumonia was a flu complication.

“I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions. I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!” Dee Hsu said in a statement Monday without specifying where and when her sister died.

Advertisement
Linda Lavin wears a burgundy scar and smiles for a portrait

Television

‘Alice’ star Linda Lavin’s immediate cause of death revealed

Linda Lavin, the Tony-winning actor who starred in the 1970s CBS sitcom ‘Alice,’ died from cardiac arrest and lung cancer, according to her death certificate.

The news about Barbie Hsu’s sudden death shocked audiences in Taiwan and China, where many had watched her shows since her early career. In China, news of her death was trending on the social media platform Weibo.

“It feels like someone you’re so familiar with is suddenly gone,” one Weibo user wrote. “This is unbelievable. Her two children, poor kids. May she rest in peace.”

Hsu broke into the industry as a teenager when she formed a pop music group called S.O.S. with sister Dee Hsu, popularly known as “Xiao S” or “Small S.” The pair later switched to hosting TV shows and won over many young fans.

Advertisement

In 2001, “Meteor Garden” beamed Barbie Hsu’s name into many households in Asia. She played the female leading role in the romance drama, which also starred the boy band F4.

After gaining widespread popularity, she continued to advance her career through other TV dramas, movies and talk shows.

Lynn Ban poses with a stoic expression in a strapless white gown and upswept hair

Television

Lynn Ban, ‘Bling Empire: New York’ star and jewelry designer, dies after brain surgery

Lynn Bann, a celebrity jewelry designer who starred in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York,’ died Monday. ‘I love you more than life itself,’ her son said.

In recent years, her personal life also made it into the news, in particular her high-profile divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei. Her fallout with Wang, their heated exchanges on social media after their 2021 divorce in 2021 and their legal battles often made headlines.

Advertisement

She later married Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as “DJ Koo.”

Hsu was passionate about defending animal rights and collaborated with groups including PETA.

“Barbie was one of the first and biggest stars to lend her support to PETA,” read a statement by the organization’s senior vice president, Jason Baker. “She spoke up countless times for animals, directly urging brands to stop selling fur.”

Hsu is survived by Koo and two children she shares with Wang.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement