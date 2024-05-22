Kathryn Dennis of ‘Southern Charm’ charged with DUI after a three-vehicle collision

Former “Southern Charm” cast member Kathryn Dennis faces a DUI charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle collision in Goose Creek, S.C.

The former reality television star has been released after being arrested and held at the Berkeley County Hill-Finklea Detention Center, authorities say.

Dennis, 32, was riding with her dog in the car at the time of the accident, according to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe. It was unclear whether people in the other two vehicles were injured. Roscoe told The Times that no one was taken to local hospitals. Dennis had previously adopted Lil Gucci, a miniature red poodle, in 2022, according to Bravo, which airs the show.

“Southern Charm” focused on Dennis’ struggle with drugs and alcohol as she tried to regain custody of her two children, who were 1 and 3 years old at the time, from their father Thomas Ravenel after she failed a drug test and went to rehab in 2016.

Dennis and the children’s father, former South Carolina state treasurer Ravenel, established a joint custody agreement in the fall of 2019.

In 2007, Ravenel was federally indicted for distributing cocaine. And in 2018, Bravo fired Ravenel from “Southern Charm” after he was arrested and charged with assault, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Dennis had appeared in eight consecutive seasons of “Southern Charm” before it was announced that she would not be returning for the ninth season that began this fall.