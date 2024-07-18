Fred Armisen, Riki Lindhome of ‘Wednesday’ reveal they’ve been married for two years

“Wednesday” actors Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome confirmed Wednesday that they tied the knot two years ago.

The couple, friends for more than 15 years, are also parents to 2-year-old son Keaton, whom Lindhome welcomed about two weeks into her romantic relationship with the “Portlandia” star via surrogate.

“The traditional way to land a man is not to have a baby by yourself and move to Romania,” the “Knives Out” actor told People.

Advertisement

Lindhome, who said she used sperm and an egg obtained from donors, thought she might just be “a single mom with a boyfriend” when Keaton was born in March 2022. Armisen was filming abroad and didn’t meet the baby until he was about 3 weeks old. Lindhome detailed their initial apprehension about jumping into a relationship.

“I said, ‘All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that’s not for you, it doesn’t make you a jerk. I’m not mad at you,” Lindhome said she told him. “I said, ‘I still think you’re the best. I just want you to really feel what you feel. And then be honest about it because it’s a big life-altering thing.’ And he said, ‘OK, OK.’

“I told him, ‘So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said, ‘Yes.’ It was just insta-family, basically,” she said.

In “Wednesday,” Lindhome played town therapist Dr. Valerie Kinbott in the show’s first season; Armisen guest stars in the 2022 Netflix series as the Addams family’s Uncle Fester. Lindhome and the “Saturday Night Live” alum worked together on the Romania set for two months in 2020 and she described early feelings that “unfolded naturally over time.” Two weeks before her son was born, she told Armisen she loved him, she said.

“We were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s see where this goes.’ It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all,” she added.

A spokesperson for Armisen did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

The couple wed in what Lindhome called a “three-minute” courthouse ceremony on June 1, 2022 — a random Wednesday afternoon to honor the time they fell in love on set, People reported. Lindhome said she wore a white sundress that she bought from the Macy’s at the Glendale Galleria and Armisen wore a suit. Their rings didn’t arrive in time, so they had to use temporary bands for the ceremony — an intimate event that included their son and a friend who served as a witness.

It wasn’t a secret, but the couple also “didn’t really tell people” either,” Lindhome said. After the ceremony, they got some ice cream. (A year later, they celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Iceland.)

“I didn’t even tell my mom,” Lindhome said of the nuptials. “I never wanted to get married. I am not a wedding person. It’s not for me. But this was just for us. We also didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings by not having a wedding — and we didn’t want to get pressured into having one. We just wanted to be like, ‘Guess what we did a few months ago?’”

The “Duncanville” star will detail her road to motherhood in her new musical, “Dead Inside,” at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland next month.

This appears to be Lindhome’s first marriage. Armisen was previously wed to singer Sally Timms (1998 to 2004) and “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss (2009 to 2011).

Their acrimonious split made headlines for years and Armisen has said that the failed union with Moss was his fault, describing himself on the Howard Stern show in 2013 as “a terrible husband.”

Advertisement

He later dated “Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne (2014 to 2022), who confirmed in 2022 that she and Armisen split after living together in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic and discovering their priorities and preferences didn’t match.