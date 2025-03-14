Douglas Kiker, the ‘Singing Garbage Man’ who wowed ‘American Idol’ judges, dies at 32

Lionel Richie was moved when Douglas Kiker revealed his motivation while auditioning for “American Idol” Season 18. Kiker died this week at age 32.

Douglas Kiker, the “American Idol” contestant known as the “Singing Garbage Man,” has died, his sisters announced this week. He was 32.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker,” Angela Evans wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You’re] singing with the [angels] now Bubba.” She also asked for prayers for the family as they go through a “difficult time.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all,” his family said on a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs and transportation of his body from Denver. “Douglas, a beloved son, brother, father and friend.”

Kiker, who had two children with Valerie Cook, died Monday at Colorado’s Denver Health Medical Center, a representative of the Denver Medical Examiner’s office told The Times Friday in an email. He had been transported there by ambulance on March 5 from a few blocks east of City Center Park. “The cause and manner of death are pending investigation,” the email said.

Kiker earned his nickname because he sang while working his day job, hanging off the back of a garbage truck in Mobile, Ala.

He auditioned for Season 18 of “American Idol” with zero performing experience under his belt, saying he was doing it for his little girl. He made it to Hollywood Week after charming the judges with his take on “Bless the Broken Road.” Luke Bryan even jumped on the piano mid-audition to help Kiker figure out his range, challenging him to hit different notes.

“For a man who does not know what his voice can do, for a man who does not have an idea of what key he’s singing in, for a man who does not have an idea of who he can be, he’s here to do one thing. He’s trying to show his daughter that he’s somebody,” judge Lionel Richie proclaimed. “I want us all to let you know, you’re a hell of a man.”

The judges and host Ryan Seacrest lined up to give Kiker his ticket to Hollywood. As the judges hugged him one by one, Katy Perry wiped away a few tears.

Kiker wouldn’t make it past Hollywood Week but returned to the show for the finale, doing a virtual performance of his audition song with Rascal Flatts, the group that made “Bless the Broken Road” — first recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — a hit in 2005. By that time, the world was in COVID-19 lockdown, hence the televised performance that saw the singers, judges and host each in his or her own Zoom-style box.

“Wow y’all! I can’t believe I actually got to sing with Rascal Flatts,” Kiker wrote on YouTube in May 2020. “So much has happened since my first audition y’all. I am working on putting together an album!”

His brother William Kiker posted a remembrance this week on Facebook. “Dear brother I just want you to know that [no] matter where you are you will always be my baby brother,” he wrote. “I know you are finally at [peace] I just wish I had more time with you so until I can see you again say hey to bubba for me and tell him I love him rest in peace Douglas Kiker my baby brother.”