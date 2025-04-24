Peter Doocy of Fox News welcomes a second baby with Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy has welcomed a son, his second child with wife and fellow broadcast journalist Hillary Vaughn.

“Meet George Jack Doocy! Born after 30 hours of labor at 8lb, 11oz and 20.5 inches long — on our fourth wedding anniversary,” White House correspondent Doocy said Thursday on social media. “So thank you, son, for being the reason I’ll never forget to get your mom a card when I’m grabbing a birthday card for you!”

The post included a number of family photos, including several of George in a onesie and a shot of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Bridget checking out her new little brother.

Doocy, 37, married Vaughn in 2021 at a small ceremony in Bluffton, S.C., during the COVID pandemic, four years to the day before their second baby arrived. Bridget arrived Feb. 1, 2023.

Vaughn, a D.C. correspondent for the business network since 2016, was told during a routine OB appointment that it was baby time, she told People exclusively.

“Maybe he was tired of hearing me talk about taxes — I don’t blame him!” said the 35-year-old, who had been reporting from the IRS before showing up for the April 15 appointment. “Thirty hours of labor later — George made his grand entrance to the world. I’m glad Peter took care of our taxes early this year!”

A few days before the birth, Doocy was dive-bombed by a pigeon while on air doing a segment about tariffs, mussing his trademark hair, something he shares with his father, longtime “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy.

“That’s probably so dirty,” the younger Doocy said on the White House lawn moments after getting bird-whacked. “Hey! President Trump, if you’re watching upstairs, we’ve got to do something about these birds. Where’s the [National] Park Service? They are always out here ... except when the birds are landing on my head.”

In the People story, Steve Doocy, 68, joked that his son had actually been hit by “a stork” and that George had arrived shortly after his son shampooed out any bird goo.