Hilary Swank welcomes twins: ‘It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it’

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider have welcomed twins, the actor announced Sunday.

On Instagram, the “Alaska Daily” star shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her newborns while enjoying an ocean view at sunset.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned the image. “Happy Easter! ... Posting from pure Heaven.”

Swank’s announcement comes several months after she revealed on “Good Morning America” that she and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, were expecting twins. At the time, the 48-year-old Oscar winner deemed her pregnancy a “blessing” and “a total miracle.”

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now,” she said on “Good Morning America.” “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time. ... It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Over the weekend, several of Swank’s Hollywood peers congratulated her on social media. Among the thousands who commented on her latest Instagram post were Viola Davis, Mariska Hargitay, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Misha Collins, Leslie Grace, Chelsea Handler, Debra Messing and Juliette Lewis.

“congrats beautiful [strong] mama and babes,” wrote Lewis, who starred opposite Swank in 2010’s “Conviction.”

“God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever,” Stone commented, “so happy for you all.”

“So happy to see you turkeys soaking up the sea, the sun and the salt air!” Collins added. “Love you. Welcome to planet earth little ones. Hope you have a lovely stay here.”