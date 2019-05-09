After two Oscars and and two Emmys, Dianne Wiest finds meaning in Beckett

“I’m not musical at all, and I don’t sing a note,” she said. “I have no talent that way whatsoever, and it’s my greatest yearning to be able to do that. But with Beckett, the musicality takes you along, so much so that in rehearsal at Yale they handed us a new script and there was a line that didn’t seem right. They kept saying it was right, but then they discovered that they had left out a word. I, who am nonmusical, could hear what was wrong, because the music was off.”