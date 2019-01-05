The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Jan. 6-13: Zubin Mehta, John Adams with the L.A. Phil and more

An Angelic Twelfth Night Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble performs vocal works from the 12th century to the 17th century. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 112 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 533-9922.
Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 plus Concerto for Violin and Cello featuring violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $69-$207. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live The Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artists perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Mozart and Poulenc. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Also at Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; UC Santa Barbara, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Dvořák Masterworks Members of the LA Phil play folk-inspired chamber music by Dvořák, plus Penderecki’s Duo Concertante for violin and contrabass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Adams & Glass John Adams leads the LA Phil and singer Angélique Kidjo in the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 12, “Lodger,” based on music by David Bowie and Brian Eno; program also includes Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails,” and Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music” featuring pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Orli Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., ,8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$174. (323) 850-2000.
Pacific Symphony Conductor David Danzmayr leads the orchestra in Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 7, Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” and Chopin’s Piano Concerto featuring pianist Gabriela Martinez. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Nadia Sirota: Living Music Live! with wild Up The viola player joins the L.A.-based contemporary music ensemble for an exploration of the works of composers Caroline Shaw and Andrew Norman. CAP UCLA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $29–$59. (310) 825-2101.
Magic Flute — Opera for Kids! Pacific Symphony and guest vocalists perform a condensed, family-friendly version of Mozart’s musical fable. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15. and up. (714) 755-5799.
Martin Chalifour and Mak Grgic Duo Violinist and LA Phil concertmaster Chalifour and guitarist Grgic perform works by Bartók, Paganini, Piazzolla and more. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $100. (424) 272-1559.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Russian Nostalgia,” a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Paul Juon. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Notorious RBG in Song Composer-soprano Patrice Michaels celebrates her mother-in-law, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in the West Coast premiere of this jazz-meets-classical dramatic concert; suitable for ages 10 and up. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30. (310) 440-4500.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert performs. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.