The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Jan. 6-13: Zubin Mehta, John Adams with the L.A. Phil and more

Adams & Glass John Adams leads the LA Phil and singer Angélique Kidjo in the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 12, “Lodger,” based on music by David Bowie and Brian Eno; program also includes Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails,” and Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music” featuring pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Orli Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., ,8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$174. (323) 850-2000.