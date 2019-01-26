SoCal classical listings, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Violinist Martin Chalifour and company at the Huntington and more

Acapella/Awakening Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique is joined by the Pasadena Master Chorale, Urban Voices Project and others for a program of a capella music. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $40. (626) 539-7085.
Celebrating John Williams Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil with guest violinist Simone Porter through selections Williams’ classic scores for “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” etc., presented with film clips. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $97-$245. (323) 850-2000.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra All-Mozart program includes the composer’s Symphony No. 30 and Violin Concerto No. 4. Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20; ages 6-12, free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org.
Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Rhythmic Traditions Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl leads New West Symphony in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish,” featuring violinist Karen Gomyo; and the world premiere of “House of Cards” composer Jeff Beal’s “The Great Circle.” Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Sundays Live Crossroads EMMI Orchestra performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Violin & Piano Duo: Simone Porter and Hsin-I Huang Pieces by Mozart, Ravel, Prokofiev and others. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 7 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.
Martin Chalifour and Friends from the LA Phil The violinist and concertmaster leads a program of works by Mozart, Carl Friedrich Abel, Johann Christian Bach and William Boyce. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $60. (626) 405-2100.
Music@Mimoda Pianist Brendan White plays works by Liszt, Scriabin and George N. Gianopoulos. Mimoda Studio, 5772 Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. (323) 935-0268.
Esa-Pekka Salonen Conducts the Colburn Orchestra Richard Strauss’ “Til Eulenspiegel” and “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” plus Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto featuring clarinetist Cristina Mateo Sáez. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $30. (818) 677-3000.
Maxwell Quartet Glasgow-based string quartet performs. Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25. www.sbma.net.
Pacific Symphony Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra in Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade”; program also includes (Thu.-Sat., only): Bernstein’s “Slava! A Political Overture” and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Leonard Elschenbroich. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Firebird Balalaika Quintet The ensemble performs traditional music from Russia and Eastern Europe. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $26, $30. (949) 480-4278.
First Fridays at First! Mezzo-soprano Katarzyna Sadej, violist Alma Lisa Fernandez and pianist Basia Bochenek perform Brahms’ “Viola Songs” and other selections. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
St. Matthew’s Music Guild All-male vocal ensemble Cantus presents a program that includes a new commission by Libby Larsen. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Britten & Strauss Guest conductor Simone Young leads the LA Phil in Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes” and Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings featuring tenor Michael Slattery and horn player Andrew Bain, plus Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Long Beach Symphony Maestro Eckart Preu leads the orchestra in Boulogne’s “Overture to L’amant anonyme”; Haydn’s Symphony No. 85, “La Reine”; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $28 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Up! Up! And Away! A day of family-friendly activities presented by Long Beach Symphony includes a full symphonic performance. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., noon to 4 p.m.; concert, 2 p.m. $20; 17 and under, free. (562) 436-3203.
Bradford House Chamber Concert Flutist Cynthia Ellis and harpist Cristina Montes Mateo play pieces by Saint-Saëns, Nina Rota and more. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470.
Paul Jacobs The Grammy-winning organist plays works by Bach, Mozart, Liszt, Ives and John Weaver in recital. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Premonition I & II Jacaranda presents a double-length program, with dinner break, featuring the Lyris Quartet performing string quartets by Pavel Haas, Georg Friedrich Haas and Jörg Widmann, followed by piano duo Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg performing Alexander Zemlinsky’s piano-four-hands arrangement of Mahler’’s Symphony No. 6, “Tragic.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m.; dinner break, 5:15 p.m.; part II, 7:30 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform string quartets by Schubert and Mozart. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.