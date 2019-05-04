SoCal classical music listings, May 5-12: Bell-Isserlis-Denk Trio and more

El Gato Montés: The Wildcat Plácido Domingo and Ana María Martínez star in Manuel Penella’s early 20th-century musical thriller about a bandit and a bullfighter in love with the same woman; in Spanish with projected English translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 19. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. www.LAOpera.org