SoCal classical music listings, June 23-30: Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, California Philharmonic and more

The Central Park Five Long Beach Opera stages Anthony Davis’ new musical docudrama about the five teenagers in New York City wrongly convicted of a shocking 1989 crime they did not commit. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Ends Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org
SongFest: American Songbook Music by Irving Berlin, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman and others. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
SummerFest 19 Fiato String Quartet plays pieces by Debussy, Tchaikovsky and Ives. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $45-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org
Topanga Symphony Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 plus works by Larsson, Gluck and William Foster McDaniel. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com
Anne-Sophie Mutter & Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin The acclaimed violinist joins the ensemble for Mozart’s Violin Concertos Nos. 2, 3 and 5. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org
Rucksack Mezzo-soprano Geeta Novotny, Brightwork newmusic and conductor Russell Steinberg present this fact-based musical drama about a young woman who comes to America after escaping the Nazis. Monkspace, 4414 W. 2nd St., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $25. russellsteinberg.com
West Coast Youth Orchestra Festival West Coast Youth Orchestra Festival With Young artists Orchestra of Los Angeles, Orange County Cello Ensemble and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; tickets required. (480) 894-3330. musiccelebrations.com
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under guest conductor Sarah Hicks performs Nicholas Hooper’s score to accompany a screening of the 2007 fantasy film. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$281. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
Beethoven Meets the Beatles California Philharmonic’s season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 plus a selection of Beatles favorites with tribute band the Fab Four. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com