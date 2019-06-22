SoCal theater listings, June 23-30: ‘The Wedding Singer,’ ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ and more

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 The 10th annual open-access performing-arts showcase continues at dozens of area venues. Now through June 30. Various prices. (323) 455-4585. hollywoodfringe.org
L.A. Noir UnScripted Impro Theatre improvises a full-length play inspired by classic film noir. The Sorting Room, Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$35. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival Four female writer-performers offer excerpts from larger pieces. Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 7 p.m. $25, $30. (818) 760-0408. lawtf.org
Wait Until Dark A young blind woman is menaced by crooks in Frederick Knott’s classic thriller. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 28. $10, $20. (818) 452-3153. loftensemble.org
15th Annual Spring Reading Series Circle X Theatre presents a reading of Jordan Seavey’s “Homos, or Everyone in America.” Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. Free. circlextheatre.org
A Special Evening with Jay Leno and Friends The comic and former “Tonight Show” host headlines this benefit. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $95-$200. (310) 208-5454. geffenplayhouse.com
A Little New Music Showcase features new musical theater songs. The Sorting Room, Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 7 p.m. $15-$35. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
As You Like It Loyola Marymount University’s outdoor Shakespeare on the Bluff Summer Festival returns with the Bard’s romantic comedy. LMU’s Lawton Plaza, 1 LMU Drive, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. cfa.lmu.edu
An Evening of Sondheim 5-Star Theatricals salutes the legendary Broadway composer. The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. civicartsplaza.com
Elvis ’68 Stage show re-creates the King of Rock and Roll’s famed 1968 comeback special. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 27. $20-$34. (818) 244-8481. glendalecentretheatre.com
Feels Like Love: An Intimate Evening With Chrysta Bell The singer-actress performs. The Sorting Room, Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7 p.m. $25-$45. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
Hedda Gabbler L.A. Theatre Works records a new translation of Ibsen’s classic domestic drama. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$65. (310) 827-0889. latw.org
The Producers Musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ 1968 comedy about a has-been Broadway producer and his accountant trying to stage a flop to scam investors. Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $30-$50. (323) 957-1884. celebrationtheatre.com
Three’z Company Drag artists Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine star in this send-up of the classic 1970s sitcom. The Cavern Club @ Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; next Sun., 7 and 9 p.m. $35. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com
Accidental Joy: A New Musical A disgruntled 40-something woman goes to extreme lengths to try to become a self-help guru in this dark comedy. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $37-$52. (323) 461-6999. www.themontalban.com
The B.Slade Experience The singer performs. The Sorting Room, Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7 p.m. $25-$45. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
The Confounding Brothers: A Meetin’ of the Minds Family-friendly comedy about Founding Fathers Franklin, Jefferson and John Adams. The International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. Sat., 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. $15. printmuseum.org
Death of a Salesman Shakespeare Orange County and Hangul Theatre Cooperative co-present a Korean-language version, with English subtitles, of Arthur Miller’s classic drama. Phillips Hall Theatre, 1530 W. 17th St., Santa Ana. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $40. shakespeareoc.org
La Cage Aux Folles Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman’s Tony-winning musical adaptation of the French comedy about a middle-aged gay couple whose son becomes engaged to the daughter of a conservative politician. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 3. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014. lbplayhouse.org
L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival: New Plays Forged In L.A. Second annual showcase features staged readings of three new works. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 1, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. $15 each; $30 for all three. (213) 628-2772. CenterTheatreGroup.org
Naked Came the Neighbor New homeowners discover they’ve moved in next door to a nudist in Michael Sargent’s new comedy; for ages 17 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Sat.-next Sun., 8:30 p.m.; ends July 14. $15. (818) 202-4120. zombiejoes.com
The Night Time Show Live talk show with guests including voiceover artist Maurice Lamarche (“Futurama”), Jim O’Heir (“Parks and Recreation”), et al. Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. $15, $20. dynastytypewriter.com
Sacred Spectacle Shia LaBeouf and others take part in this benefit concert for Slauson Rec. Theater Company. Hudson Lofts, 1200 S. Hope St., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $150. eventbrite.com
The Wedding Singer Musical based on the 1998 Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore romantic comedy. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 3. $23, $28. (310) 828-7519. morgan-wixson.org
ABBA: The Concert A tribute band salutes the Swedish pop group; MenAlive, the Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus also performs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$112. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
Good Boys A popular prep-school student is caught up in a sex-tape scandal in the L.A. premiere of “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s drama. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends July 21. $25 and up. (626) 356-7529. PasadenaPlayhouse.org
Knowing Not Knowing Audience members can interact with or observe performances by actors, dancers and musicians in this new work from director and choreographer Diana Wyenn; part of “Cross Sections III: A Day of Art Events.” American Jewish University, Familian Campus, Smalley Sculpture Garden, 15600 Mulholland Dr., L.A. Next Sun., 3 to 7 p.m. $15 suggested donation. arts.aju.edu
Naughty with a Band Actress-singer Pamela Shaw shares songs and stories in this autobiographical cabaret show. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Next Sun.-Mon., 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. (323) 673-0544. GreenwayCourtTheatre.org
Secrets and Illusions Illusionist Ivan Amodei performs in this new stage show. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $30-$80. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
Wet Hankies Writer-performer Michael Kearns and special guests explore LGBTQ issues. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $15, $20. highwaysperformance.org
You’re a Grand Old Rag Paragon Ragtime Orchestra explores patriotism, immigration, etc., through the music of George M. Cohan. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$27; discounts available. (562) 944-9801. lamiradatheatre.com
Critics’ Choices
Boxing Lessons John Bunzel has always specialized in the outrageous, but this audaciously quirky play about a family that gathers to sort through a dead dad’s hoarder’s trove goes so over the top that it’s a watershed for the playwright. “Lessons” isn’t a perfect play by any means, but it is enormous fun, and the fine cast navigates the wild plot twists like kids on a carnival ride. Frequent collaborators since their Juilliard days, Bunzel and director Jack Stehlin are obviously enjoying themselves immensely. And so are we. (F.K.F.) The New American Theatre, 1312 N. Wilton Pl., Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 30. $15, $35. (310) 424-2980. newamericantheatre.com
Daniel’s Husband This absorbing drama by Michael McKeever, which was a hit off-Broadway, explores the debate on same-sex marriage from a less obvious angle. Set in the “perfectly appointed” home of a gay couple, the play examines the conflict between Daniel and Mitchell, committed partners in their 40s who have polarized views on holy matrimony. As gleaming as a coffee table book, what begins as a contemporary gay comedy takes an unexpected turn that can’t be revealed, but it changes the stakes of the marriage debate and turns comedy into serious drama. Gaining strength from the intimacy of the Fountain Theatre and the general excellence of the production, “Daniel’s Husband” begins in laughter, culminates in tears and leaves off in contemplation of the dangers in putting off for another day what matters most. (C.M.) The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends July 28. $5-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com
Happy Days Dianne Wiest is riveting as a woman who chatters away while buried up to her waist in a dirt mound in Samuel Beckett’s 1961 classic of absurdist theater. The metaphors hint at mortality. Wiest delivers them with nuance and humor, the merest shift of her eyes or inflection of her voice revealing unexpected layers. (D.H.M.) Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m., Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends June 30. $32-$115. (213) 628-2772. centertheatregroup.org
Moby Dick — Rehearsed Director Ellen Geer and a cast of 19 imaginatively bring to life Orson Welles’ 1955 adaptation of Herman Melville’s philosophical whaling novel, constructing the Pequod of little more than a bit of rope and sending it into the rolling Atlantic. The ghostly title cetacean isn’t physically manifested, but we see it nevertheless in the wonder and terror in the actors’ eyes. (D.H.M.) Sat., 4 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com