Review: ‘Conviction,’ a true-crime podcast that's more than a whodunit

We follow Gomez on sleuthing missions to upstate prisons and accompany him on hours-long stakeouts in apartment building hallways, where he comes armed with an empty 2-liter Coke bottle in case he needs to relieve himself. (“One thing about my job: You gotta have a strong bladder.”) We learn about his past as an Army intelligence officer and his tenure in the NYPD, which ended badly and in part explains the fervor he brings to his battle with the cops. Gomez is both appealing and unnerving; as “Conviction” progresses, its portrayal of the private eye becomes more complicated, and the righteousness of his actions seem less certain.