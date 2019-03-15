From its new $38-million home, can radio tastemaker KCRW adapt to a podcast world?

If Ferro seems eager to advance the dark-to-daylight symbolism, it’s partly because the evolution sheds light on some of the successes that have come under her guidance. For one, she is on the tail end of a lucrative capital campaign to fill the new facility with the modern studio technology designed to deliver hundreds of hours of weekly programming. She and her team have raised over $50 million — more than half for building construction, which was also partly funded by a 2008 bond measure, $10 million for new equipment and networks, and another $10 million for future programming and distribution.