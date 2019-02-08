The 99-Seat Beat: MLK, 'Miss America's Ugly Daughter' and the Lizzie Borden musical

The essentials: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. One day earlier, in his “Mountaintop” sermon — the last he would deliver — King had uncannily touched on the possibility of his own death. “I’ve seen the promised land,” he told his audience. “I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.” What was he thinking and feeling after speaking those words on his last night on Earth? Playwright Katori Hall suggests one possible version in her 2009 play, “The Mountaintop.”