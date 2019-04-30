Aaron Sorkin talks ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and disavowing the white savior role

Sorkin: I realized something about my favorite scene in the movie and in the book. It was my father’s favorite scene, a lot of people’s favorite scene. At the end of the trial, Atticus is putting his stuff back in his briefcase. The courtroom has cleared out except for the people in what they call “the colored section.” Everyone has stood up silently. Reverend Sykes says to Scout, “Miss Jean Louise, stand up. Your father’s passin’.” I would always choke up at that scene. While working on the play, I decided to ask myself why that’s my favorite scene. Good movie scene, for sure. But I didn’t like the answer to my question, because those people in the colored section, they’re not burning the courthouse down. They’re not out in the streets rioting. They’re not chanting, “No justice, no peace.” They’re standing docile, silent. In movie terms, they’re literally extras. In gratitude to the white savior. That really is a white savior moment. And it’s a liberal fantasy that marginalized people will recognize me. That I’m one of the good ones. Not only isn’t it a moment I wanted to have in the play but I turned it upside down. Calpurnia’s passive-aggressive run starts when Atticus says “you’re welcome” under his breath after he didn’t get a sufficient reaction from Calpurnia when he said he was going to be defending Tom Robinson. So instead of getting the gratitude he expects, he gets called on it by Calpurnia.