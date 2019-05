CalEarth, champion of inexpensive architecture for the poor, reopens this weekend

The Khalilis hope that having a third party that can approve a procedure for testing and evaluating SuperAdobe will kickstart its adoption in the U.S., and provide a way for Hesperia and San Bernadino County to allow permitting for their buildings. For Kapoor, a standardized set of codes might make SuperAdobe more feasible in L.A., an idea he’d love to see realized. “It’s a cheap house you build yourself but each one feels like a sacred space,” he says. “It’s simultaneously sacred and profane.”