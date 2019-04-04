When a wall is more than a wall: Cayetano Ferrer and the fabrication of history

“Infill Loop” is a large, decorative frame that lies on the floor of the main gallery. Circular on the inside and roughly square on its outer edges, the piece began with a single marble fragment of unknown origin. Ferrer then completed the loop with similar pieces in wax, resin, plaster and glyco-gelatin, a combination of glycerin and gelatin commonly used in medical suppositories. Each is a different color and texture; Ferrer makes no attempt to conceal his patchwork. Whether this configuration is what the creator of the marble piece had in mind is impossible to say. The work is both moored in history and an utter fabrication.