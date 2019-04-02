LACMA, the Incredible Shrinking Museum: A critic’s lament

In 2013, as a debut exhibition of preliminary building designs was being readied, a LACMA spokesman explained to The Times that the new facility would essentially replicate the existing square footage of what was being torn down, rather than giving the museum’s collection additional room.

The following year, in the run-up to the Board of Supervisors vote on earmarking project funds, Govan told a meeting of editors and reporters at The Times that the display area had changed. The design’s newest iteration would enlarge space for the permanent collection by 50,000 square feet.