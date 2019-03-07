Review: Charles White show at LACMA pinpoints the power of an underappreciated black artist

Evidence is all over “Charles White: A Retrospective,” the formidable survey of about 100 works recently opened at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. A number of paintings are included, but the graphic work is what is almost uniformly commanding. Organized in association with LACMA by New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, institutions in the other two principal cities where the artist lived, the show is as timely as it is moving.