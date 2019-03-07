‘Chick Flick the Musical’: A Chardonnay-soaked affirmation of a derided film genre

With its portrait of modern women battling personal and professional obstacles, the show mirrors Conn’s own path to opening night. An aspiring writer who quit a successful marketing career at Procter & Gamble, she detoured into Nashville songwriting and hit her stride with musicals. But there were roadblocks along the way. In 2006 she penned the show “Plane Crazy,” chronicling the ups and downs of airline employees called stewardesses in the 1960s. Although the musical got solid reviews in Seattle, where she and her family then lived, a board member of the theater refused to extend its run. He didn’t like a show where women criticized men, saying: “We’re past all that now anyways.”