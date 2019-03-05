Review: In the new musical 'Diana,' the British princess seems as American as a Broadway musical

This recap might put you in mind of “King Charles III,” Mike Bartlett’s self-described “future history play,” but whatever cleverness exists in DiPietro’s book is regularly undermined by splashy musical numbers that seem completely foreign to the story. (The lyrics are credited to both Bryan and DiPietro.) Charles complains to Camilla that Diana has the “musical taste of a teenage girl,” so perhaps her penchant for Dire Straits, Culture Club and Duran Duran has given the creators a license for an all-out 1980s attack. But the score is actually closer to commercial Broadway in the early aughts, an even more dated style to my ear.