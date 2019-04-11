L.A. County will explore a bid to take over the Southwest Museum site

The Autry Museum of the American West, which owns the Southwest Museum and cares for its collection of American Indian artifacts — is looking to transfer ownership of the 1914 museum site to someone who can update and reimagine it for “community benefit.” At the meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis offered a motion that the county, along with the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, evaluate the possibility of acquiring the Southwest Museum, which sits near the Mount Washington-Highland Park border. The supervisors voted unanimously for those discussions to begin.