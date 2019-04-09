LACMA’s $650 million new building wins approval from county supervisors

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s proposed $650-million new home received final approval Tuesday from the county Board of Supervisors, who voted unanimously to provide key funding as art-world notables including Brad Pitt and Diane Keaton turned out to support the LACMA plans.
The five supervisors’ vote certified the new building’s final environmental impact report, approved demolition of four existing LACMA buildings and greenlighted $117.5 million in county funds toward construction.
Recently released revisions to the Peter Zumthor design showing a 10% reduction in building size provoked sharp criticism over per-square-foot costs that are 35% or more higher than recent museum projects in L.A. and San Francisco. Artist Oscar Pena spoke out at the meeting Tuesday, calling the LACMA proposal “a half-baked design” and urging supervisors not to “rush into mediocrity.”
But supporters, including artist Thomas Houseago, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director Kerry Brougher and Vincent Price Art Museum Director Pilar Tompkins Rivas appeared at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration downtown Tuesday to support LACMA and Zumthor’s design.
Pitt called Zumthor “one of the great architects of our time.”
“He builds from the soul for the soul. ... He’s an architect who builds moments.”
Supervisor Kathryn Barger praised LACMA Director Michael Govan, who hopes to offset the loss of gallery space in the new building with future satellite locations in South Los Angeles and elsewhere.
“You really do have a vision, and it’s not just about four walls,” Barger said, later adding: “We believe it’s important to give exposure to people who wouldn’t otherwise have it.”
The next step for the project: The city of Los Angeles has its own approval process for the Zumthor building, which will span Wilshire Boulevard. The city controls the airspace above Wilshire, so before LACMA can begin construction, the city must vacate ownership of that airspace.
In May 2017, the City Council asked the Bureau of Engineering to begin studying the project. The council will vote after the bureau delivers its report.
LACMA’s fundraising for the Zumthor project has slowed, hovering around $560 million since December. (Among the pledges: $2.5 million from Ryan Seacrest in exchange for cafe naming rights, according to recent reporting in The Times.) LACMA said it will launch a more public phase of its fundraising, reaching out beyond board trustees and museum insiders to the broader public through mailings, phone calls and events.
The museum said it will break ground in early 2020, with “substantial completion” of the building targeted for the end of 2023. The public opening of the new building has been pushed to early 2024.