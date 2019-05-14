Real men make collage: Sculptor Daniel Gerwin trades machismo for tenderness

Seven works make up Gerwin’s L.A. solo debut at River Gallery in Echo Park. These category-straddling abstractions are also collages, unexpectedly elegant compositions cobbled together from crudely cut scraps of unsanded plywood. Some of the eccentric shapes are unpainted, as if he ran out of time — or supplies — before he could finish. Others are covered with zigzag patterns, vibrant stripes, eye-popping plaids and juicy brushstrokes. Solid blocks of saturated color form backgrounds that embody the optimism of freshly painted rooms.