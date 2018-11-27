'Dear Evan Hansen' shatters the Ahmanson Theatre's box office record — and will be back for a return engagement

Dates and ticket information for the L.A. return engagement have not been announced. In the meantime, fans who cannot wait do have options. The national tour, which began in Denver in October starring Ben Levi Ross, plays at the Curran in San Francisco from Dec. 5 to 30. Then it travels back south to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, where it will be staged from Jan. 1 to Jan. 13.