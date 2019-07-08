Stand-up comedy, super close up? Anything is possible at Don’t Tell

An audience of only about 25 sits on IKEA folding chairs, staring at Redd. Those in the front row are maybe 3 feet from him; those in the back row aren’t much farther. This is a BYOB show, and the beer-to-coffee ratio is about 50-50. A guy in the second row munches pistachios; a couple a few seats away noshes on something garlicky. The scent is unmistakable.