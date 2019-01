Review: In 'The Great Tamer,' a bleak world of hurt rises from the UCLA stage

He builds “The Great Tamer” on coverings and uncoverings: nudity revealed and then concealed; an astronaut stripping out of space regalia; the floor panels opening to give the company earth to dig in, water to bathe in, a cave to hide in and quicksand to sink in. (Given the abundant nudity, we’re limited in what we can show here, but stunning YouTube and Vimeo videos abound.) At one point, the cast uses the panels to create a great white wall, the ultimate covering of the landscape. But it doesn’t last long. Draw your own conclusions.