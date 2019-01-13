Review: In 'The Great Tamer,' a bleak world of hurt rises from the UCLA stage

Co-presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA and Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at the Music Center, “The Great Tamer” emptied a lot of audience expectations about dance and theater to depict the pointless processes and shallow pleasures in our lives, along with our destruction of the environment and our unwillingness to face the consequences of our choices. In its deep negativity, “The Great Tamer” is a call for reformation and perhaps also a reminder that those huge fusillades of golden darts may not always rescue us from ourselves.